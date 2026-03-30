Somalia: African Union Urges Dialogue Over Tensions in Southwest Somalia

Addis Ababa — The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said he was closely monitoring developments in Somalia's Southwest administration and called for peaceful dialogue to resolve tensions between the region's newly declared president and Villa Somalia.

In a statement, Youssouf urged Somali stakeholders to address the dispute through inclusive talks, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue between the federal government and regional authorities.

He described the National Consultative Council as a key framework for inclusive discussions and consensus-building, encouraging Somali leaders to use the platform to resolve disagreements peacefully.

The AU chair stressed that disputes between the federal government and member states of the federation should be settled through dialogue, underlining the need to prioritize unity and cooperation.

Youssouf also expressed concern over rising tensions and warned of their potential impact on Somalia's stability, security, unity, and humanitarian situation. He called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate the crisis.

The African Union reaffirmed its full support for peace, stability, and state-building efforts in Somalia, adding that it stands ready to assist dialogue and reconciliation initiatives.