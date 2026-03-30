Somalia: National Communications Authority Launches Cybersecurity Certification Training Program for Government Officials

Mogadishu, Somalia — March 29, 2026 -- The Director General of the National Communications Authority, Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, inaugurated a specialized training program to equip government officials with internationally recognized cybersecurity certifications.

The program focuses on preparing ICT professionals across government institutions to obtain globally recognized certifications, strengthening their capacity to safeguard national data and respond to the growing risks of cyber threats.

Speaking at the launch, the Director General stated: "This training program forms part of the Authority's efforts to strengthen the protection of Somalia's digital infrastructure, secure national data, and address the increasing risks of cyber threats. It will also contribute to building the capacity of government personnel to effectively protect national digital systems and services."

The Director General also encouraged participants to make full use of the opportunity and apply the knowledge gained to strengthen cybersecurity practices within their respective institutions.

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The training includes a range of internationally recognized courses and certifications, including:

- CompTIA Security+

- Certified Incident Handler - EC Council

- Cloud Security Essentials - GIAC

- ISMS (ISO/IEC 27001:2022) Lead Auditor

- Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) - ISACA

- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) - ISC2

The trainings will be delivered in Mogadishu via online platforms and in Nairobi, Kenya, between March 28 and May 8, 2026.

The National Communications Authority had informed government institutions to nominate staff who hold at least a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology (IT), Engineering, or an equivalent field. In addition, candidates must have a minimum of two (2) years of experience, or be working in System Administration or Network Administration.

To ensure quality and progression, only participants who successfully pass course examinations will advance to higher-level certification stages.

The training program is supported by the World Bank Group through the SCALED-UP Project and facilitated by the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI), reinforcing Somalia's efforts to strengthen cybersecurity capacity and build a skilled public-sector workforce.