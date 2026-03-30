South Africa: BMA to Deal Decisively With Wrongdoers

Ahead of the Easter Holiday period, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has issued a stern warning to travellers and officials that any involvement in illegal activities will be detected and met with decisive consequences.

"We issue a stern warning to travellers and officials that any involvement in illegal activities will be detected and met with decisive consequences," BMA Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the BMA announced that it had dismissed more than 50 immigration officials found to be involved in corrupt activities at ports of entry across the country.

Addressing a media briefing on the Authority's operational plan for the Easter period, the Commissioner said the BMA will continue to use technology such as drones and body-worn cameras to deter corruption involving officials and non-compliant travellers.

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"The BMA remains committed to delivering a secure, efficient, and traveller-friendly border environment. This 2026 Ester Operational Plan reflects a balanced approach between facilitation and enforcement, ensuring that South Africa's borders contribute positively to economic growth while safeguarding and maintaining national security," he said on Sunday.

The BMA also expressed appreciation to the KwaZulu-Natal Government for procuring and donating a drone, which has "increased our surveillance resources to address illegal migration."

The Commissioner said the introduction of highly secured stamps on the 1st August 2025, with unique identifiers allocated to each immigration officer, continues to play a critical role in deterring the illegal/unlawful stamping of non-compliant passports.

In addition, the implementation of the ongoing anti-corruption and fraud awareness sessions under the leadership of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) through the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum continues to educate officials by demonstrating the serious consequences associated with corrupt tendencies/practices.

"As the BMA, we remain firmly bound by principles of integrity, operational excellence, and accountability. We do not take lightly our responsibility to protect the integrity of our borders and ensure the legitimate movement of people and goods.

Masiapato called on members of the public to plan their journeys in advance, comply with all legal requirements, and cooperate fully with border officials.

"We call on all travelers and stakeholders to adhere to the laws of the Republic and support/enable our personnel to perform their duties effectively."

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He said that high-risk areas will be closely monitored through coordinated operations with law enforcement agencies, supported by intelligence-led targeting and increased inspection of persons, vehicles, and goods.

Masiapato concluded by urging members of the public to assist by reporting suspicious activities and corruption by calling the BMA toll-free number 0800 122 9 019 or through the official website at www.bma.gov.za.