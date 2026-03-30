Somalia: Parliament Speaker Raises Alarm Over Alleged Turkish Drone Involvement in Southwest State Conflict

Baidoa, Somalia — The speaker of Somalia's South West state parliament, Dr. Ali Said Fiqi, has expressed strong concern over reports that Turkish-made drones were used in fighting against regional administration forces, warning of a troubling shift in Ankara's role in the Horn of Africa nation.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Fiqi described the alleged use of drones as "deeply alarming," recalling Turkey's longstanding support for Somalia during periods of crisis.

"Turkey has long been a reliable friend. Any interference in internal political disputes signals a dangerous change in Turkey's role in Somalia," he said.

Fiqi urged the Turkish government to maintain neutrality and avoid actions that could be interpreted as backing one side in the country's ongoing political divisions.

He stressed the need for restraint to prevent further clashes that could undermine stability in South West state.

His remarks come at a time of heightened political tension in the region, as federal government forces on Sunday reportedly reached Deynuunay, an area near the administrative capital Baidoa.

There has been no immediate response from Turkish officials regarding the allegations.