Kenya: NACADA Seizes 810 Litres of Smuggled Ethanol in Major Blow to Illicit Alcohol Trade

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has intercepted a large consignment of smuggled ethanol in a major operation targeting Kenya's illegal alcohol supply chain.

The operation, conducted on March 29, 2026, was based on intelligence that led NACADA officers, working alongside a multi-agency team from Langas Police Station, to track a suspect vehicle from Kapsabet.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 27 jerricans containing approximately 810 litres of suspected illicit ethanol. Authorities believe the substance is a key raw material used in the production of counterfeit and substandard alcoholic drinks commonly referred to as second-generation alcohol.

NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the seizure highlights the growing sophistication of illegal alcohol networks exploiting porous borders and corruption loopholes to evade taxation and regulation.

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"This illicitly obtained and smuggled ethanol is widely used to produce deadly alcoholic drinks. These networks are depriving the government of significant revenue while endangering public health," he said.

The seized ethanol is estimated to have a street value of about KSh 1,500 per litre, bringing the total value of the consignment to roughly KSh 1.2 million.

Dr. Omerikwa added that NACADA, in collaboration with other security agencies, will continue intensified operations aimed at dismantling illegal alcohol syndicates. All confiscated assets will be forfeited to the state.

Two suspects were arrested during the operation and are expected to be arraigned in court on March 30, 2026. Authorities say investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to disrupt the illicit alcohol trade network in the region.