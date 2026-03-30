Namibia: Swapo 'Not Children's Children' As Lucia Witbooi Sounds 2029 Election Alarm

29 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Vice president Lucia Witbooi has urged party members to start preparing for 2029's election immediately to defend the party's foundations against external interference and threats.

Witbooi, who is also a member of Swapo's central committee and politburo, said this at the party's press conference in Windhoek yesterday.

"We have to prepare for 2029, and we will inaugurate the Swapo headquarters soon.

We are a deeply grounded party. We are not children's children," she said.

Witbooi said Swapo would never be defeated, and "no one will touch the party's roots".

She urged party members to stand firm, adding that they have a strong leadership.

Witbooi said unity is Swapo's strongest weapon.

"The enemies are out there preparing to touch our roots by causing upset to Swapo in the 2029 elections," she said.

Swapo information secretary Hilma Nicanor assured members that the party would remain democratic and a formidable liberation movement anchored in freedom, justice and democracy.

She said the party would remain committed to ensuring social services to the people.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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