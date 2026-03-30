Egypt: Security Alert - Monitoring Conflict in the Region, Safety Guidance for U.S. Citizens, and Taba Border Crossing Fees

press release

Event: U.S. Embassy Cairo advises U.S. citizens to closely monitor the news for regional developments related to military operations in Iran. U.S. citizens should exercise caution and remain aware of their surroundings.

Due to high tensions in the region, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly.

U.S. Embassy Cairo is open and operating normally. The State Department's Travel Advisory for Egypt remains unchanged at Level 2 'Exercise Increased Caution,' with 'Do Not Travel' guidance for the Northern and Middle Sinai as well as parts of the Western Desert. Airline travelers may experience outbound flight cancellations or delays depending on airspace status of destinations.

Egyptian authorities generally offer effective security protection. However, extremists and Iranian-aligned actors have expressed interest in planning and carrying out attacks in the region. Security is generally present at potential targets, which include:

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Religious sites (mosques, churches, monasteries, and buses traveling there)

Local government buildings, and diplomatic facilities (embassies)

Tourist sites

Transportation centers

Shopping malls and restaurants

Foreign and U.S.-affiliated organizations

Resorts

Roadside checkpoints

Urban areas in Cairo

While the Travel Advisory for Egypt remains at Level 2 'Exercise Increased Caution', travelers in Sinai, especially near the Taba crossing, are strongly encouraged to enroll in Israel's Home Front Command alerts due to Iranian and Houthi targeting of Southern Israel. For real-time security updates, visit Home Front Command and follow instructions provided in Mission Israel Alerts.

Taba Crossing Options and Fees:

U.S. citizens may continue to cross from Israel into Egypt at the Taba border crossing. The land crossing to Egypt at Taba is operating and scheduled to remain open 24 hours a day.

As of March 28, U.S. citizens can enter Taba on a 14-day free visa-on-arrival if you plan to stay within the Sinai area. This free visa-on-arrival may be used by Americans departing Egypt from Taba or Sharm El Sheikh International Airport without transiting through Cairo. Unless you plan to stay at a hotel next to the land crossing and return to Israel, all travelers must now pay $120 USD (cash only) to exit the Taba border crossing facility into Egypt, including to subsequently fly out of Taba International and Sharm El Sheikh International Airports. Local authorities do not accept currencies other than USD to pay border exit fees.

If you plan to travel outside the Sinai area, including transit to Cairo, you must obtain a 30-day visa on arrival at the Taba land crossing for $30 USD (cash only) plus $20 or $25 USD (cash only) for a letter of guarantee issued by an authorized travel agent. This visa permits travelers to enter the Sinai area and also to board flights departing from Sharm El-Sheikh and transiting through Cairo International Airport, as well as travel elsewhere in Egypt. The $120 USD border crossing exit fee would also apply.

U.S. Embassy Cairo recommends carrying at least $175 USD cash per person for visas, Egyptian letter of guarantee, and exit fees, plus extra for unexpected costs. ATMs at the crossing are unreliable.

Actions to Take:

Enroll in the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates and makes it easier for the U.S. Embassy to contact you in an emergency.

Remain vigilant, especially in the Sinai and areas near border crossings and tourist sites.

Exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.

Maintain a low profile.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

Monitor local news and official sources for updates on security conditions.

Alter your routes and departure times for predictable travel in the city.

Contact your airline directly for flight change details if your flight is affected.

Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations.

Review the Country Security Report for Egypt.

Ensure your travel documents are up to date and keep copies in a secure location.

For further information, consult the latest Travel Advisory for Egypt and Travel Advisory for Israel.

Your safety remains our highest priority. If you need emergency assistance, contact the U.S. Embassy in Cairo or the Department of State at the numbers below.

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Assistance:

In an immediate emergency, contact Egyptian police via phone at 122, Tourist Police at 126, and local ambulance services at 123.

American Citizen Services

U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

Please see our U.S. Citizen Services Navigator where you can find answers to many of your questions.

U.S. Embassy Cairo

5 Tawfik Diab St. Garden City, Cairo, Egypt

+20-2-2797-3300

consularcairoacs@state.gov

Eg.usembassy.gov

State Department - Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Egypt Country Information

Enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

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