South Africa: No National Fuel Shortage Despite Diesel Limits - South African News Briefs - March 30, 2026

Govt Downplays Diesel Supply Concerns

Limits on diesel sales at some Johannesburg filling stations have raised concerns about fuel availability, but the government insists there is no national shortage, reports EWN. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources insists that South Africa has enough fuel and said that any disruptions are local and temporary. There are concerns about possible price increases due to global uncertainty, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Motorists are being urged to buy fuel as per normal while authorities continue to monitor both global developments and local supply chains.

Suspected Drug Mules Nabbed at OR Tambo

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Five suspected female South African drug mules were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, reports SABC News. Police have said the suspects were found with drugs worth more than R5 million concealed on their bodies and clothing. Police said that the group was en route to China via Dubai. The suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on charges of drug trafficking, while investigations continue.

Western Cape Health to Fill 800+ Posts

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness is filling over 800 posts as part of its R34.47 billion 2026/27 budget, reports EWN. The department said this marks a shift from crisis response to rebuilding and strengthening the healthcare system. Over R106 billion will be invested over three years in areas such as primary care, emergency services, digital systems and prevention programmes. The department aims to improve access to care and reduce pressure on facilities, with a strong focus on prevention, including vaccination, HIV and TB programmes, despite ongoing budget constraints.

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