Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe Express Gratitude to Outgoing General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba Who Announced Decision to Step Down

Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) President Dr Patrice Motsepe has expressed his and CAF’s gratitude to outgoing General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba who has left the role after over five successful years.

Mosengo-Omba will be replaced on an interim basis by Samson Adamu, while the process to appoint a permanent General Secretary is undertaken.

Dr Motsepe told the media during a press conference: “We are enormously grateful to Véron for his contribution to African Football and the work he has done for the development and growth of the game on the continent. We will, at a later stage, give Véron proper recognition and have an occasion where we will express our gratitude to him and to his family.”

In a statement, Mosengo-Omba said: “After more than 30 years of an international professional career dedicated to promoting an ideal of football that brings people together, educates and creates opportunities for hope, I have decided to step down from my position as General Secretary of CAF in order to devote myself to more personal projects.

“I sincerely thank CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, my teams, and all those who, directly or indirectly, have enabled CAF and organised African football to make real and remarkable progress.”