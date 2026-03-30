Zimbabwe: Police Heighten Vigilance Ahead of Easter, Independence Holidays

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba says law enforcement will be heightened ahead of Easter and Independence Day holidays, which are usually characterised by increased travel by citizens.

In a bid to curb crime and criminality, the police boss said ZRP will conduct roadblocks, stop-and-search blitzes and patrols to maintain law and order during the upcoming holidays.

Mutamba said he has directed all Officers Commanding Police Provinces to put in place comprehensive security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the public at gatherings at national, provincial and district levels.

In a statement ahead of Easter which kicks off this week, Mutamba pledged to uphold peace across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As the school first term concludes and the nation braces for the 2026 Easter and Independence Day celebrations, the Zimbabwe Republic Police stands ready to ensure that peace prevails throughout the country.

"The ZRP, therefore, urges parents, guardians and school authorities to prioritise the safety and well-being of learners as they move from one point to another throughout the holidays."

He said parents and guardians should ensure that children are protected from abuse, exploitation and exposure to drug and substance abuse.

"The ZRP is taking decisive action on drug and substance abuse peddlers. I urge Zimbabweans to report anyone trafficking or peddling drugs at any nearest police station.

"The Easter holiday period is characterised by increased movement of people across the country to attend church services, family gatherings and Independence Day commemorations. Accordingly, I have directed all Officers Commanding Police Provinces to put in place comprehensive security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the public at gatherings at national, provincial and district levels.

"My office implores Zimbabweans to commemorate the Easter holiday and the country's 46th Independence anniversary responsibly. The ZRP will be on high alert and will conduct roadblocks, stop-and-search blitzes and patrols to maintain law and order throughout the holidays.

Mutamba also urged safe travel to avoid road carnage and commission of crime.

"Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and comply with the country's road rules and regulations," he said.

The public was called upon to use roadworthy, registered and duly licenced public transport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The use of unregistered vehicles, including those without number plates, will not be allowed by the police. The ongoing police operation targeting plateless vehicles and vehicles unlawfully fitted with beacon lights, blue lights as well as other dangerous fittings will be intensified during this period, with offenders facing arrest and prosecution without fear or favour.

"Drivers are reminded to avoid overloading of vehicles, speeding, dangerous overtaking actions and driving against the rules of the road. The police will thus act decisively to protect lives and maintain law and order without any form of compromise or hesitation. The ZRP reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a safe, secure and peaceful holiday through intensified deployments, continuous patrols and awareness campaigns," Comm Gen Mutamba said.

"I urge all Zimbabweans to remain law-abiding and responsible citizens during this period. Finally, I wish the nation and all visitors accident- and crime-free Easter and Independence holidays."