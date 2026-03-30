Kenya: Burial Plans Begin for Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho

Nairobi — The Parliament of Kenya has commenced funeral preparations for the late Ol Kalou Legislator, David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho passed away on Sunday morning while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

A team of lawmakers visited the late legislator's home in Runda, Nairobi, where they condoled with the family and began coordinating funeral arrangements.

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In a formal communication, National Assembly Speaker Moses Masika Wetang'ula, described the late legislator as a diligent and committed lawmaker.

"To the family of the late legislator and to all Kenyans, we thank God for the life He gave Hon. Kiaraho. We mourn the departed soul," said Speaker Wetang'ula.

The Speaker in the communication also announced the appointment of a Funeral Preparation Committee to liaise with the family and coordinate a befitting send-off.

The team will be led by Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop) and deputised by Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), alongside seven other Members.

On Sunday, Thuku, Gitau, Aden Daudi (Wajir East) and John Wanjiku (Kiambaa) were among lawmakers who visited the late MP's home , where the first planning meeting was held.

They were accompanied by team of parliamentary staff led by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Samuel Njoroge.

The late Kiaraho was serving his third term as the Member for Ol Kalou Constituency, having first been elected during the 2013 General Elections. He was a member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.

Kiaraho was born on October 2, 1963. He attended Alliance High School and later Nairobi School before joining the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture.

Before joining politics, he built a career as an architect and served as Principal Architect at Archgrid Systems, gaining extensive experience in infrastructure and built-environment projects.