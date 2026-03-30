Somalia: Somali National Forces Conduct Military Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Daynunay

30 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali National Security Forces, continuing their operations against Al-Shabaab militants, have successfully carried out a planned military operation in the Daynunay area near Baydhabo in the Bay region.

During the operation, the forces dismantled roadblocks that had been set up by the militants to disrupt civilian movement and transport. The operation resulted in the deaths of more than 20 Al-Shabaab members, and the complete destruction of the illegal checkpoints in the area.

According to a press release from the Federal Government of Somalia, authorities have information indicating that former Southwest State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Lafta Gareen) and former Speaker of the Parliament Ali Said Faqi maintain direct links with the militant group. It is alleged that, acting on prior arrangements, they disseminated.

misleading information aimed at discrediting international partners supporting the Somali National Forces, while defending Al-Shabaab militants who were defeated in the operation.

The Federal Government strongly condemned and rejected these actions and statements, emphasizing that those involved will be held accountable, along with anyone else found to be supporting terrorist activities.

The government also expressed its appreciation to international partners for their continued and unwavering support to the Somali National Forces in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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