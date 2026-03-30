Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission On the Passing of Former President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Liamine Zeroual

29 March 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses profound sorrow upon learning of the passing of H.E. Liamine Zeroual, former President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, who departed on yesterday evening.

The AUC Chairperson extends heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Algeria, as well as to the family of the late President, and expresses the AU Commission's full solidarity with the nation during this moment of mourning.

The AUC Chairperson pays solemn tribute to a steadfast statesman whose life was defined by sacrifice, dignity, and an unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and unity of Algeria.

H.E. Mr. Youssouf added that President Zeroual's leadership during a critical period in Algeria's history reflected courage, restraint, and a deep sense of responsibility to his people and nation.

The AUC Chairperson further acknowledges Algeria's enduring role as a pillar of Pan-Africanism and a champion of continental solidarity, liberation, and self-determination.

In honouring his memory, the AUC Chairperson recalls the late Mr. Zeroual's dedication to peace, stability, and national reconciliation--values that resonate deeply with the Union's vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Read the original article on African Union.

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