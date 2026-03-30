Uganda Confronts Worsening Mental Health Crisis, Experts Warn

Uganda is facing a growing mental health emergency, with millions affected across the country, particularly children and adolescents, experts warn.

Behavioral scientists and psychiatric specialists say the problem is compounded by domestic violence, substance abuse, parental neglect, and social isolation, threatening to escalate into a full-blown public health crisis.

About 14 million Ugandans nearly one-third of the population are living with mental health challenges, according to Abu Kassim Magoba ,a behavioral scientist at the Ministry of Health.

Research indicates that roughly 20% of Ugandans experience depression, with rates higher among people living with chronic illnesses such as HIV, diabetes, and hypertension.

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In communities affected by disasters, such as Budoda, where frequent landslides occur, or in post-war regions with limited resources, depression rates can soar to 30%.

"In populations without major stressors, the prevalence of depression is about 10%. In Uganda, the figure is alarmingly high," Magoba said.

Magoba also highlighted the rise of intimate partner violence, noting that men are increasingly becoming victims.

His research among Boda Boda riders in Kampala's Kawempe Division found that over 50% of men had been subjected to violence by their partners.

National prison data indicate that 50% of women charged with murder had killed their husbands.

Substance abuse is another growing concern, particularly among young people.

Magoba said approximately 60% of secondary school students reported using drugs, with some cases recorded even in primary schools.

"We are seeing emerging trends among learners that are alarming. Substance use is both a symptom and a driver of mental health challenges," he said.

Youth are also facing heightened emotional distress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kassim reported that about 30% of secondary school learners experienced mental health issues during this period, with boys disproportionately affected.

Suicidal behavior is on the rise, with nearly all child suicides occurring in secondary schools, though he noted disturbing cases involving children as young as nine.

"Severe mental illnesses like bipolar disorder and psychosis affect 1% to 5% of the population, but depression, anxiety, and suicidality are becoming widespread," he said.

Echoing these concerns, Florence Alexiou, Vice President of the Uganda National Association of Psychiatric Clinical Officers and a child and adolescent mental health specialist, warned that children and adolescents are increasingly using alcohol, drugs, and self-harm to cope with emotional pain.

"Some adolescents harm themselves physically to relieve emotional distress. Others even commit suicide because they cannot express their suffering," Alezuyo said.

Domestic instability, parental absence, and divorce are key drivers of youth mental health issues, Alezuyo said.

"Parents may provide material support school fees, food, transport but fail to emotionally engage with their children. Children feel alone, unheard, and unsupported, which can trigger depression," she explained.

Social media also compounds the crisis. Children seeking guidance often find parents distracted by platforms such as TikTok.

This lack of attention drives youth to detach from families and seek support elsewhere, frequently through negative coping mechanisms like substance use or self-harm.

Alezuyo also raised concerns about the growing reliance on domestic workers and caregivers.

"Families often lack full knowledge of the individuals they entrust with their children. We have seen cases where children are harmed, sometimes fatally, because parents are unaware of the caregiver's background," she said.

The experts highlighted systemic challenges within Uganda's mental health sector. While psychiatric personnel are being trained, government restrictions on employment leave many specialists without work.

"Many trained professionals are outside the workforce, searching for survival strategies instead of providing care to children and adolescents who need them most," Alezuyo said.

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Both experts stressed the urgent need for comprehensive interventions.

Recommendations include increased parental engagement, better oversight of caregivers, expanded mental health services, and targeted programs to address substance abuse, domestic violence, and youth trauma.

Magoba urged government and communities to prioritize mental health: "Without immediate action, Uganda risks a worsening public health crisis affecting millions of its citizens," he said.

Experts call for a coordinated approach involving families, schools, healthcare providers, and policymakers to support both children and adults facing emotional and psychological distress.

As Uganda grapples with these challenges, the combination of social, economic, and cultural factors continues to strain mental health services, highlighting the urgent need for resources, trained personnel, and policies that prioritize the well-being of the country's most vulnerable citizens.