Uganda: Supreme Court Sets Two-Day Constitutional Hearing for 10 Cases

The Supreme Court is set to conduct a two-day Constitutional session from 31 March to 1 April 2026, during which 10 constitutional matters will be heard.

The session will be presided over by different panels, consisting the Chief Justice, Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, together with Lady Justice Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza, Lady Justice Percy Night Tuhaise, Justice Mike Chibita, Lady Justice Elizabeth Musoke, Justice Stephen Musota, Justice Christopher Madrama Izama, Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi, and Justice Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi.

According to the causelist signed by the Court's Registrar, Ayebare Tumwebaze, among the matters to be handled is the case of Attorney General Vs Administrator General (Bob Kasango), which also includes an application by the Centre for Public Interest Law Ltd to be admitted as amicus curiae. This case challenges the constitutionality of judicial officers holding other non-Judicial positions, such as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), without resigning from Judiciary.

The Court will also hear a case of AG Vs Dr. Kabumba Busingye & Others which challenges the appointment of Judges of High Court by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in acting capacity.

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In AG Vs Sundya Muhamudu and Others, the Attorney General seeks to overturn the Constitutional Court decision that life imprisonment meant 20 years rather than the whole natural life of the convict in jail.

Other cases on the session include Centre for Public Interest Law Ltd vs Attorney General, Initiative for Social Economic Rights Vs Attorney General, and Centre for Constitutional Governance Ltd & The Copyright Institute of Uganda Vs Attorney General, Eddie Kwizera Vs AG, among others