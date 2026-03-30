Uganda: Exile Politics - Bobi Wine Opens New Front Against Museveni

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and a presidential candidate in the 2026 elections, has entered a new phase of his political struggle: shifting the battleground from the streets of Kampala to the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.

Now spending extended time in the United States, the 44-year-old opposition leader is positioning himself closer to the very government that bankrolls a significant portion of Uganda's budget and security apparatus, betting that political pressure, congressional lobbying, and diaspora mobilisation can succeed where domestic protests have repeatedly been crushed.

In Washington, the NUP president spends his days in meetings--with congressmen, policy researchers, human rights organisations, journalists and diaspora leaders--carefully assembling an international pressure campaign aimed at forcing political concessions back home.

On March 27, Bobi Wine appeared at a town hall in Washington where he urged American lawmakers to cut off the support they grant to the Ugandan government. The town hall was hosted by Onero Institute, a youth-led non-profit research organisation training the next generation of leaders.

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Bobi said the millions of dollars in US funding is what has sustained President Museveni's government in power for four decades. The artiste-turned politician urged the US to use sanctions and tools like the Global Magnitsky Act to rein in President Museveni and his son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, for what he termed dictatorship and oppression of Ugandans.

The Magnitsky Act is a 2016 U.S. law empowering the US president to impose targeted sanctions--including visa bans and asset freezes--on foreign individuals or entities responsible for serious human rights violations or significant corruption worldwide. It acts as a permanent, globalized tool to penalize corruption and abuse.

Bobi Wine's campaign is to win over those who sit close to the levers of American power that could squeeze Kampala on aid, human rights and political freedoms. He enumerated the torture and repression of the Ugandan government on opposition including the incarceration of Dr. Kiiza Besigye who has been behind bars since late 2024 after he was arrested by a joint Uganda-Kenya security operation in Nairobi.

The meeting was attended by Ugandans and delegates of other nationalities. Bobi Wine's wife Barbie Kyagulanyi and activist Agather Atuhaire, founder of Agora Discourse, a human rights organisation, were among some of those present.

A week earlier, Bobi Wine had posted a photo of himself on Capitol Hill saying he had started his "international engagements" days after he announced that he had fled Uganda fearing for his life. The post was met with some backlash as Bobi Wine received criticism for allying with the US at a time of its military bombardment in Iran that is claiming countless lives.

Role of NUP diaspora

Bobi has found refuge in the US, where his family has relocated too, and is planning to use the American capital as the base of his international pressure campaign against Museveni. The US has been a stomping ground for NUP right from its days as the People Power Movement canvassing for global support among powerful actors seeking change in Uganda and the strong Ugandan diaspora in the country.

The NUP President met with Daniel Kawuma, NUP Diaspora Team Leader, in Washington in what the latter called "a critical step in amplifying the voice of Ugandans on the global stage". A series of activities in the US are lined up geared towards mobilisation and fundraising. NUP has a strong base in the US in different cities like Washington, Boston, New York and Los Angeles.

The party is planning a diaspora convention in August in Los Angeles with several high-profile guest speakers expected to grace the event.

Bobi Wine is also in touch with Robert Amsterdam, an international lawyer specializing in political advocacy and human rights, who helped him in his 2018 international campaign against the Ugandan government when he was tortured after a by-election in Arua.

After the Jan. 14 presidential election, where the Electoral Commission declared Museveni the winner with 71%, Bobi Wine went into hiding, and security forces embarked on a manhunt for him.

In January, Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) marked 40 years in power. When Museveni captured power in 1986, Bobi Wine was just four years old. Bobi grew up and enjoyed a successful music career under the immense socio-economic growth of the Museveni era. But a lot has since changed.

For decades, Uganda has been a key security ally of the United States in the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa regions, particularly in peacekeeping missions and counterterrorism efforts.

That strategic value has often insulated President Museveni from sustained external pressure. Bobi Wine's calculation is that shifting the conversation in Washington--from stability to accountability--could recalibrate that relationship.

In the forty years Museveni has been in power, he has seen eight different US administrations, starting from President Ronald Reagan whom Museveni met in October 1987 at the White House.

Museveni was a darling of Washington in his earlier years, with then US President Bill Clinton referring to him as part of "a new breed of African leaders" in the 1990s. But cracks started to emerge in the 2000s when Uganda adopted multiparty politics and opposition to Museveni grew.

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a former political commissar, stood against the president in the 2001 election and eventually flew into exile following threats. Fast forward and Bobi Wine is in the same predicament.

Gen. Muhoozi has levelled attacks on Bobi Wine and the two sparred on X with Muhoozi claiming that Bobi had left the country earlier in January after the election. The CDF declared that the military was looking for Bobi Wine "dead or alive" when the opposition leader was believed to be in Uganda.

Security forces laid siege on Bobi's home for two months until it was called off days ago after it became public that he had fled Uganda. Security officers harassed Barbie in her home and demanded to know his whereabouts. The military men vandalised the home in Magere, Wakiso district and it is currently deserted after the siege and roadblocks leading to his home were called off.

However, the two-time presidential candidate has switched gear. He virtually addressed recently elected leaders of NUP at the levels of MP, district chairperson and mayor.

Bobi Wine has said he will return at a time of his choosing. There have been reports of negotiations behind closed doors between the government and some unidentified actors, but Bobi Wine has dismissed them.

"We have never been disagreeable to dialogue. We are for dialogue, but we don't believe in transactional dialogue. We believe in constructive and principled dialogue. I'm not going to negotiate [for] my freedom; my freedom has to be guaranteed," Bobi Wine said.

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NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya and Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, who doubles as Party spokesperson have stepped up the mantle of party leadership while Bobi Wine is away.

The pressure campaign is also aimed at securing the release of hundreds of political prisoners of NUP who have been jailed by the government including during the last election.

M7, MK move

Museveni and Muhoozi are also courting American power. President Museveni and Gen. Muhoozi wined and dined with Gen. Michael Flynn, a former US National Security Advisor who spent days in Uganda on a working visit. Fynn worked in the first Trump administration in 2017 and is believed to hold ties to the White House.

The visit was organised by Ugandan Ambassador to the US Robbie Kakonge at a time of mounting sanctions and frayed relations between the two countries. In February, US Senate Chairman of Foreign Relations Jim Risch said the US could slap sanctions on Muhoozi for his actions as Uganda's military chief. Several Ugandan generals have been sanctioned by the US for torture and brutality against the opposition.

Muhoozi has bragged about killing NUP supporters and boasted about torturing Bobi Wine's bodyguard Eddie Mutwe, who was arrested on his orders last year. The CDF has clashed online with US Ambassador to Uganda William Popp and other Western diplomats.

In a bid to ingratiate himself with the powers that be, Gen. Muhoozi sent out tweets saying Uganda would intervene in the US war on Iran on Israel's side.