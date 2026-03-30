Somalia: Southwest Somalia Accuses Türkiye of Role in Military Operations

Mogadishu — Authorities in Somalia's Southwest State have accused Türkiye of involvement in military operations in the region, alleging that Turkish-trained forces, equipment and drones were used in actions against the administration.

In a statement dated March 29, the regional government said Somali forces trained by Türkiye, along with Turkish-supplied armoured vehicles and drones, had been deployed in operations targeting areas under its control.

Southwest officials described the alleged involvement as a serious concern, warning that external participation in internal political disputes risks escalating tensions.

The administration said conditions across the region remain calm but accused Somalia's federal government of recent abuses against local communities.

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A spokesman for the regional administration, Hassan Hussein Mohamed, said the public "will not forget the wrongdoing" and called on opposition groups to accept recent electoral outcomes and pursue reconciliation.

He also urged Türkiye to review how its military support is being used within Somalia.

Separately, Ali Said Fiqi, chairman of the Southwest State parliament, said reports of Turkish drone use in operations against regional forces were "deeply concerning," adding that Türkiye had long been a trusted partner to Somalia.

"Any involvement in internal political disputes would mark a troubling shift from that longstanding role," he said in a post on X.

Southwest authorities further alleged that federal officials coordinating with Türkiye had indicated plans to detain regional leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed "Laftagareen," potentially using Somali special forces and Turkish-supported military assets.

Türkiye has been a key partner to Somalia for more than a decade, supporting humanitarian efforts, infrastructure development and security sector training.

There was no immediate response from Somalia's federal government or Turkish officials to the allegations.

The developments highlight rising political tensions between Somalia's federal government and regional administrations, amid disputes over governance and recent electoral processes.

(Reporting By : Kadir Moustapha; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)