Somalia: IGAD Expresses Concern Over Growing Political Tensions in Somalia's Southwest State

Djibouti — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Sunday announced it is closely monitoring the escalating political developments in Somalia's South West State, calling for immediate restraint to avert a potential crisis.

In a statement issued from its headquarters in Djibouti, the regional bloc expressed deep concern over the rising friction between the Federal Government of Somalia and the regional administration in Baidoa.

"IGAD is closely following the movements in South West State, a key member of the Federal Republic of Somalia," the statement read. "We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that could further inflame the situation."

The regional body emphasized that the current differences between the central government and the Federal Member States must be resolved through "inclusive dialogue" and established national frameworks.

The standoff in South West State centers on a bitter dispute over the electoral roadmap and regional autonomy, with local leaders recently warning of a "severe military response" to any federal interference.

IGAD reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the peace, stability, and unity of Somalia, stating its readiness to facilitate mediation and reconciliation efforts to ensure the political impasse does not derail the country's security gains.

Somalia's international partners have increasingly voiced fears that internal political strife could undermine the protracted fight against the Al-Shabaab extremist group.