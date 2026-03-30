Somalia: Southwest State Parliament Speaker Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions

Baidoa, Somalia — The speaker of Southwest Somalia's parliament, Ali Said Fiqi, on Monday called for restraint and warned against bloodshed over political differences, urging responsible leadership as tensions escalate.

He urged the president to consider the consequences of the conflict on innocent Somali civilians, members of the national armed forces, and the country's overall security before the situation worsens.

Every life is precious, and none should be lost over political differences. At this critical moment, responsible leadership matters more than ever. The president must carefully consider the consequences of this conflict on the lives of innocent Somalis, including members of the SNA, and on the security of the country before it is too late. The decisions he makes now will shape the course and outcome of this conflict.

The remarks come amid heightened political and security tensions in Somalia's Southwest State, where disagreements between federal authorities and regional actors have raised fears of armed confrontation.

Recent troop movements and clashes in parts of the region have fueled concerns among local leaders and residents about potential civilian harm and broader instability.

The local officials say continued escalation could undermine ongoing efforts to strengthen national security institutions and counter insurgent threats across the country.