Sudan: Prime Minister and 'Hope Government' Mourn Professor Mohamed Osman Salih

30 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, March 29, 2026 (SUNA) -- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris and members of the "Hope Government" mourned Professor Mohamed Osman Salih, former head of the Sudanese Scholars Authority, who passed away after a lifetime of dedicated service.

They described the late scholar as a towering figure in religious scholarship and Islamic preaching in Sudan and the wider Islamic world, noting that he was a teacher and mentor who trained generations in Qur'anic studies and Islamic outreach.

The Prime Minister and government members extended sincere condolences to his family, colleagues, students, and admirers, praying for Allah's mercy upon him and his admission among the righteous.

"Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we return."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.