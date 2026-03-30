Sudan: Prime Minister and 'Hope Government' Mourn Professor Mohamed Osman Salih

Khartoum, March 29, 2026 (SUNA) -- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris and members of the "Hope Government" mourned Professor Mohamed Osman Salih, former head of the Sudanese Scholars Authority, who passed away after a lifetime of dedicated service.

They described the late scholar as a towering figure in religious scholarship and Islamic preaching in Sudan and the wider Islamic world, noting that he was a teacher and mentor who trained generations in Qur'anic studies and Islamic outreach.

The Prime Minister and government members extended sincere condolences to his family, colleagues, students, and admirers, praying for Allah's mercy upon him and his admission among the righteous.

"Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we return."