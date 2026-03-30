Zimbabwe: Chinese Mining Firm Launches Tree Planting Drive Amid Environmental Concerns

CHINESE owned mining company Ming Chang Sino Africa operating in Shamva launched a tree-planting initiative to mark the International Day of Forests, as debate continues over the environmental impact of foreign mining operations in Zimbabwe.

The tree-planting event was held at Mingchang Primary School in Shamva with officials saying the programme was meant to promote environmental restoration and responsible mining practices.

This comes at a time when Chinese companies are among the largest foreign investors in Zimbabwe's mining sector, particularly in gold, lithium and chrome.

However, their operations have often drawn criticism from environmental groups and communities over alleged river pollution, deforestation, land degradation etc.

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Ward councillor Ndavadzawo Webster said the initiative showed how mining investment could directly benefit communities.

"This initiative is very important for our ward and the people of Shamva. Seeing partners like Mingchang Sino-Africa Mining Investments plant trees, support our schools, and revive environmental programmes shows how investment can directly benefit our communities. It is not only about development but about building a sustainable future for our children and protecting the environment in which they will grow," he said.

Webster added that increased investment was improving livelihoods and supporting community programmes.

"We are grateful for the continued growth in investment coming into Zimbabwe, particularly here in Shamva, which is creating opportunities for local communities, improving livelihoods, and supporting initiatives like the one we witnessed today during the International Day of Forests. I would also like to acknowledge and thank Emmerson Mnangagwa for his leadership in creating an environment that attracts investors and encourages partnerships that bring development closer to our people."

A local environmental advocacy group the Earth Co-Existence Initiative (ECI) collaborated with Ming Chang to launch the initiative.

ECI representative Ignatius Maeresa said the collaboration highlighted the importance of shared responsibility in environmental protection.

"Environmental conservation is a collective responsibility, it cannot be achieved by one individual or institution alone. Blaming each other will not solve our environmental challenges; what we need is collaboration, greater environmental awareness, and a shared commitment to protecting our natural resources.

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A Mingchang official added the company was embracing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.

"For us, ESG is not just a requirement it is a responsibility. It means protecting ecosystems, supporting community initiatives such as environmental clubs in schools, promoting transparency, and ensuring that development today does not compromise the future of the next generation," he added.