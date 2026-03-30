Africa: Presidential Election in the Republic of the Congo

30 March 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, takes note of the results of the presidential election in the Republic of the Congo, as announced by the Constitutional Court, and extends his congratulations to H.E. Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election.

The AUC Chairperson also congratulates the Congolese people for the conduct of the election and encourages all stakeholders to continue their efforts towards strengthening peace, national cohesion and democracy.

The African Union reaffirms its readiness to support the people and Government of the Republic of the Congo in their efforts to consolidate stability, democratic governance and development.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh I Spokesperson of the AUC Chairperson I African Union Commission I Email: SheekhN@AfricanUnion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

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