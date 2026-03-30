Kenya: Nyaribo Denies Claims of 33 Bodies, Says Only 13 Were Released for Burial in Kericho

30 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nakuru — Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has dismissed reports alleging that his administration released 33 unclaimed bodies for disposal in Kericho, insisting that only 13 bodies were handed over for burial procedures.

Nyaribo explained that the county government provided Sh38,000 to facilitate the disposal process, but accused the individual assigned the responsibility of failing to follow proper legal procedures.

He alleged that the official tasked with handling the exercise later colluded with others in Kericho and unlawfully buried the bodies at Makaburini Cemetery, contrary to established protocols.

The governor further confirmed that the officer involved in the assignment is among two individuals who have since been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection with the matter.

At the same time, Nyaribo strongly denied allegations that 33 unclaimed bodies were released by his administration, terming the claims inaccurate.

In a related development, post-mortem examinations conducted on eight exhumed adult bodies from a mass grave at Makaburini revealed that two of the deceased died as a result of blunt force trauma, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding the burials.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities seek to establish how the bodies were handled and whether proper procedures were followed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.