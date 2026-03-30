Ethiopia: Multi-Sector Gains Signal Bright Future for Ethiopia, Say Officials

Addis Ababa — Senior officials of the ruling Prosperity Party say wide-ranging achievements across economic, political, and social sectors in recent years are laying a solid foundation for a brighter future for Ethiopia.

Melaku Alebel, Executive Committee member of the party and Chairperson of its Economic Prosperity Cluster, made the remarks at a mobilization forum organized for women and youth members ahead of the country's upcoming 7th General Election.

He said the forum was aimed at strengthening grassroots participation and energizing members to play an active role in the electoral process.

Emphasizing the critical role of women and youth, Melaku noted that their engagement is essential to ensuring the election is free, fair, peaceful, and credible.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Inclusive participation is key to building a government grounded in genuine popular legitimacy," he said.

Melaku highlighted a series of reforms implemented over recent years that have expanded opportunities for women and young people.

He pointed to increased representation in leadership, improved access to economic opportunities, and broader participation in national initiatives.

Melaku also cited growing youth involvement in job creation programs and national movements such as the "Made in Ethiopia" campaign as evidence of progress.

"The promises made to the public over the past five years have been delivered," he said. "The achievements recorded across economic, political, and social spheres point to a promising horizon for the country."

On her part, Chaltu Sani, Executive Committee member of the party and head of the cluster's political wing, said the government has made tangible progress in addressing citizens' core demands.

"We have established institutions capable of responding to democratic aspirations and are steadily working to build a genuine democratic system," she said.

Chaltu added that ongoing efforts to strengthen national unity have enabled citizens to become active and equal participants in national affairs.

She stressed that the upcoming election will provide a level playing field for all political actors and serve as a critical step in building a legitimate and inclusive state.

"The party is working with strong focus to ensure both the success of the electoral process and the realization of its broader goals," she noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the officials, the cumulative gains achieved in recent years are paving the way for a more prosperous and stable future for Ethiopia.