Ethiopia: Amhara Region Justice Chief Leads High-Level Judicial Reform Talks in the Hague

Addis Ababa — A high-level Ethiopian delegation led by Alemante Agidew, President of the Amhara Region Supreme Court, is conducting a strategic working visit to various international institutions in The Hague, Netherlands.

The delegation is holding talks with prominent global institutions, including the Permanent Court of Arbitration and the Hague Academy of International Law, to strengthen cooperation and secure technical support for ongoing and future justice sector reforms, particularly in the Amhara region.

Central to the discussions is an ambitious strategic vision to position Ethiopia as a regional hub for arbitration, alongside plans to establish a modern, centralized judicial complex in the Amhara region.

The delegation includes senior Ethiopian officials such as Frituna Dibako, Deputy Head of Mission at the Ethiopian Embassy in Belgium, and Anwar Kassahun, Managing Director of the Ethiopian Engineering Corporation.

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During the meetings, Alemante presented a comprehensive overview of sweeping reforms underway across Ethiopia's judicial, legal, and economic sectors.

He underscored the government's commitment to modernizing the justice system and highlighted the critical role of international partnerships in accelerating reform efforts.

Garth Schofield welcomed Ethiopia's reform progress, offering technical recommendations to strengthen arbitration capacity and expressing readiness to support through targeted capacity-building initiatives.

Addressing inquiries on the proposed Host Country Agreement to establish a permanent arbitration office in Ethiopia, Alemante confirmed that the matter is actively being pursued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice.

Meanwhile, Anna Vasilieva emphasized her institution's ongoing role in training legal professionals worldwide.

She noted previous engagement with Ethiopian jurists and signaled strong interest in expanding collaboration through tailored judicial training programs.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the iconic Peace Palace, home to several international legal bodies, where they explored arbitration halls, research institutes and one of the world's most renowned legal libraries.

Concluding the engagements, Alemante stated that the delegation gained valuable insights that will inform Ethiopia's reform trajectory. He reaffirmed commitment to deepening international partnerships and translating dialogue into concrete outcomes.

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The delegation is expected to continue its mission with visits to additional international arbitration centers and courts.