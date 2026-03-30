South Africa: Colourful Arts Festival Gives Melville Families Much-Needed Relief

30 March 2026
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ihsaan Haffejee

The third edition of The Happening festival hopes to boost community morale and local businesses

Artists and musicians took over Sections of Melville's 7th Street and 4th Avenue for the third annual "The Happening" grassroots arts and culture festival.

The streets were closed to vehicle traffic and became canvases for artists who created works directly on the road, while local musicians, dancers and singers took turns showing their talent.

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The event offered a much-needed sense of relief and togetherness for residents of the suburb and nearby areas, who have been grappling with severe water shortages in recent months.

"Melville is an amazing community. It's a multicultural, creative, very funky suburb, and we wanted to help promote community arts here," said Cian McClelland, one of the festival's organisers.

McClelland said residents and local businesses support the festival, which is organised entirely by volunteers, many of whom also helped clean the streets ahead of the event.

"The whole point is that there's no branding here. It's about creating space for community-driven activities without the involvement of big corporate sponsors," he said.

Resident Steven Malumba said he was pleased to see the community out on the streets, enjoying themselves and showing their creative talents.

"The community really came together during the water crisis. People did their best to support one another, organise, and attend protests. So it's good to see that same spirit of unity continuing through this festival," he said.

Beyond the festivities, the event also plays an important role in supporting local businesses and drawing people back to Melville.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

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