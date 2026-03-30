South Africa: Kairo Forbes Wins Two Modelling Awards At Graduation Event

Young Kairo Forbes won Junior Model of the Year 2026 and Junior Judges Choice Overall at her modelling graduation event.

DJ Zinhle cheered Kairo Forbes on as a teacher praised her for hard work, punctuality, extra practice and helping others.

Kairo Forbes has won two awards at her modelling graduation, taking home Junior Model of the Year 2026 and Junior Judges Choice Overall.

The young influencer walked the runway and wore different outfits at the event. She shared a video of the occasion.

Her mother, DJ Zinhle, was there to cheer her on. Boity Thulo also celebrated the achievement. Fans filled the comments section with support.

One of Kairo's teachers spoke about her progress over the past two years. The teacher praised her hard work, punctuality, extra practice and willingness to help others.