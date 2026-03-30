Uganda: 'Vehicles Are Not Personal' - Magyezi Warns Politicians Who Lost Elections Over Govt Fleet Abuse

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi has directed district and city accounting officers to report on vehicles and motorcycles given to political leaders, amid claims of misuse by some politicians who lost elections.

"Vehicles and motorcycles are not personal," Magyezi warned, targeting those abusing government assets.

The directive follows concerns raised by Pius Wakabi, Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Local Government committee, that some politicians who lost recent elections are misusing government fleet.

Magyezi said District Chairpersons, city and division mayors were given vehicles, while subcounty and town council chairpersons got motorcycles.

"After swearing, those who lost elections must prepare and hand back fleet given to them as they are not personal assets," Magyezi said