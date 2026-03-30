Uganda Remains Top-Ranked in East Africa in Latest FIFA Rankings

Uganda has retained its position as the highest-ranked team in East Africa, holding steady at 88th place in the latest FIFA world rankings.

In the region, Tanzania sit second despite dropping two places to 112th. Kenya follow in 113th after maintaining their position, while Rwanda are ranked 129th. Burundi have climbed two spots to 143rd.

Globally, Spain remain the number one team in the world, with France moving up to second after overtaking Argentina. England are fourth, while Portugal rise one place to fifth. Brazil have dropped two positions to seventh.

On the African continent, Morocco are the top-ranked nation and sit 8th globally. They were recently confirmed as AFCON champions after winning an appeal over Senegal following their 1-0 final clash.

Senegal, the AFCON finalists, have slipped two places and are now the second-highest ranked team in Africa at 14th in the world.

Elsewhere, Nigeria are ranked third in Africa and 26th globally. Algeria follow in 28th, with Egypt close behind in 29th.