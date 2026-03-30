East Africa: Motsepe Throws Weight Behind East Africa's Afcon 2027 Amid Fears

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has reassured fans and stakeholders that Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania are ready to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, despite recent concerns over stadium standards.

His reassurance comes days after a recent CAF inspection report revealed that most of the three nations' proposed stadiums had failed to meet the standards required to host matches at the continental showpiece.

Uganda, part of the East Africa Pamoja bid alongside Kenya and Tanzania, has come under scrutiny after assessors highlighted gaps at key venues.

According to the inspection findings, for Uganda, Hoima City Stadium lacks essential features such as proper spectator arrangements, dressing rooms, and media facilities, while Mandela National Stadium requires significant upgrades, particularly on the West Stand and other critical sections.

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Speaking at a press conference in Cairo Egypt, Motsepe struck an optimistic tone, pointing to past tournaments that overcame similar doubts.

"In 2023, many people wanted Ivory Coast to be stripped of the hosting rights but we had one of the most successful Afcons in the country and I have faith in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to do well," Motsepe said on Sunday.

He also confirmed plans to intensify engagement with the host nations, including a visit to Kenya in the coming months.

"I'll be visiting Kenya in May. Although I hadn't planned to, the heads-of-state meeting and my strong ties with the leaders, plus next year's major tournament there, made it important."

CAF president further announced an expansion of the tournament format.

"CAF President Patrice Motsepe announces AFCON will expand to 28 teams with 7 groups of 4." he said.