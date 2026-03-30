Uganda: Kyagulanyi Demands Answers Over Disappearance of Aide's Wife After Alleged Military Abduction

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has raised alarm over the disappearance of Fauzia Nattabi, also known as Maama Kyeyune, in a statement shared on his official social media platforms.

According to Kyagulanyi, Fauzia--who is the wife of his personal assistant, Don Sheriff Najja--was allegedly abducted on March 12, 2026, when armed men reportedly dressed in Uganda People's Defence Forces uniforms raided her home while searching for him.

"This is Fauzia Nattabi, who we fondly call Maama Kyeyune -- the wife of my Personal Assistant Don Sheriff Najja," Kyagulanyi wrote. "She was abducted on 12th March 2026 when the military raided her home looking for me, and since that day she has never been seen again."

He said the incident was captured on video. "Armed men dressed in UPDF uniforms shoved her into a waiting 'drone' and drove away," he stated, adding that "to date, neither the Uganda Police Force nor the UPDF has come forward to explain who these individuals were or where she was taken."

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Seventeen days later, Fauzia remains missing. Kyagulanyi said multiple efforts have been made to locate her, but without success.

"The matter was immediately reported to the relevant security authorities, but no clear answers have been provided to date," he said. "Formal complaints have been filed with various human rights organizations... but all yielding no meaningful response."

Legal action has also been initiated. "An application has been filed to compel authorities to produce her in court and account for her disappearance," he noted, adding that the case is scheduled to be heard on April 1, 2026, at the High Court of Uganda.

Describing the emotional toll on the family, Kyagulanyi said, "Her family continues to endure immense emotional pain as they wait for any information regarding her safety."

He called for immediate action, stating: "We demand her immediate and unconditional release or, at the very least, that she be presented before a competent court of law to answer whatever charges her abductors may have against her."

"No family deserves to go through this. No citizen should disappear without explanation," he added.

The case has drawn attention from opposition supporters and human rights advocates, raising renewed concerns about alleged abductions and enforced disappearances in Uganda. Authorities had not publicly responded to the claims at the time of reporting.