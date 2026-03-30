Uganda: Kampala Records Highest Number of Fires - Police

30 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Police Fire and Rescue directorate has indicated that Kampala Metropolitan Area registered the highest number of fires in 2025.

In the annual crime report released by police on Monday, AIGP Steven Tanui, the Fire and Rescue Service director said Kampala Metropolitan Police registered 184 fire occurrences, with KMP South leading at 96 and Katonga region at 65 incidents.

Tanui said of all the fires responded to all over the country, majority at 600, were in residential buildings and most of these were electricity-related, followed by negligence and misuse of wax candles.

"There was a 3.6% increase in school fires from 55 incidents in 2024 to 57 incidents in 2025."

Police indicated that majority(47.5%) of the fires happened between 6am and mid day.

Rescue services

Tanui also reported that in 2025, Police carried out rescue services in 310 incidents with most at 100 incidents involving pits , followed by valley dams and fish ponds which saw the rescue of 50 persons and 40 dead bodies recovered.

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