Uganda: Refugees in Uganda Benefit From Empowerment Initiatives

Uganda's refugee communities are set to benefit from two major projects designed to promote self-reliance, economic stability, and psychosocial support, the AVSI Foundation has announced.

The international NGO, active in Uganda since 1984 and operating in more than 60 districts, unveiled the initiatives at a recent learning summit focused on sustainable community development.

The projects target refugees in in Kyaka II and Kyangwali refugee settlements in Western Uganda, many of whom have fled conflict, displacement, and trauma in neighbouring countries.

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The initiatives adopt a "graduation approach," aimed at helping communities transition from dependence on aid to sustainable livelihoods. One project, the Sustainable Market Inclusive Livelihood Pathways to Self-Reliance (SMILES) project, is funded by the IKEA Foundation, while the Graduating to Economic Resilience (GER) project is supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

"The graduation approach is about building protagonists helping people to be able to help themselves," said John Makoha, AVSI Uganda Country Representative.

"Our role is to accompany them and enable them to achieve their dreams."

Makoha, explained that the projects combine training, mentorship, and access to resources to equip refugees with practical skills for starting small businesses, managing household finances, and building resilience against trauma.

The initiatives aim to create communities capable of sustaining themselves and actively contributing to local economies.

Refugees in Uganda face multiple challenges, including trauma from war, displacement, and loss of property, as well as limited access to livelihoods. While Uganda has been recognized globally for its progressive refugee policies, which allow displaced persons to work and participate in economic activities, structured support remains essential.

"Uganda is exemplary in the way it receives refugees," Makoha said. "The government provides a conducive environment for work and participation in economic activities. However, refugees still need economic, social, and psychological support to rebuild their lives after trauma."

The SMILES project, part of a five-year, €25 million initiative funded by the IKEA Foundation, targets both refugees and surrounding host communities. It seeks to equip beneficiaries with tools to sustain themselves economically and socially.

"Our work is to restore and build livelihoods so that refugees can meet their basic needs and actively participate in economic activities that benefit them," said Magdalene Ndagire, Chief of Party for the SMILES project.

The project addresses pressing challenges faced by refugees, including trauma, limited access to resources, and reduced donor support. Many arrive with no means of generating income, leaving households struggling to provide food, shelter, and education for children.

"The situation is difficult," Ndagire added. "Most settlements continue to receive new arrivals, but funding has reduced, leaving many refugees to fend for themselves."

The project uses a sustainable market and inclusive livelihood approach, spanning sectors such as food security, economic skills, and access to production and market opportunities.

Innocent Cwinyai, Programme Manager for the Graduating to Economic Resilience (GER) project, highlighted that Phase I achieved an impressive 89.4% graduation rate demonstrating the transformative impact of evidence-based interventions on people's lives.

By targeting both refugees and host communities, the initiatives aims to foster long-term resilience and reduce dependence on external aid.

Uganda has been globally recognized for its progressive refugee policies, allowing displaced persons to work and integrate into local economies.

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The Programme Managers emphasized that while government support is vital, complementary projects like SMILES and GER are necessary to ensure refugees live dignified, self-sustaining lives.

"The challenges are real scarce land, limited market opportunities, and changing donor funding but with the right interventions, refugees can thrive and contribute to their communities," she said.

AVSI Foundation has a long history in Uganda, with previous work spanning education, health, energy, and community development.

The graduation approach reflects a broader shift in humanitarian support, emphasizing empowerment, resilience, and sustainability rather than reliance on short-term aid.

As refugee populations continue to rise across the region, AVSI's projects are seen as critical interventions to help displaced communities recover from trauma, rebuild livelihoods, and achieve independence while contributing positively to host communities in Uganda.