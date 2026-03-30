Uganda: Crime Drops By 10.2 Percent , Says Police

The 2025 annual police crime report has indicated a 10.2% drop in crime in the country.

The report released on Monday indicated that crimes dropped from 218,715 reported in 2024 to 196,405 reported in 2025.

Reading the report , the Criminal Investigations Director, AIGP Tom Magambo said cases of assault reduced by 10.8% from 29580 in 2024 to 26,366 in 2025 while sex related offence reduced from 14,425 to 12,606 , a 12.6% reduction while domestic violence cases dropped by 12.2% from 14,073 to 12,361 cases.

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AIGP Magambo noted that economic and corruption related cases dropped by 12.1% from 13,132 to 11,548 while break-ins reduced from 13,511 to 11818 while cases of threatening violence also dropped.

The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba attributed the drop to a combination of structural reforms and operational enhancements within the force, citing reforms in command, technology, and community policing.

He said the establishment of a clear chain of command and control has played a central role in streamlining decision-making.

"We realised that a clear chain of command has greatly improved how decisions are made and implemented across the force," he noted.

Byakagaba further pointed to strengthened collaboration among security agencies as a key factor.

"The existence of strong inter-agency mechanisms has enhanced the effective twinning of our capabilities," he said.

The rollout of the sub-county policing model was also highlighted as a contributor to the decline in crime, by bringing services closer to communities.

However, Byakagaba acknowledged that the initiative is still ongoing. "This is still a work in progress, with only 56% of sub-counties currently covered," the official explained.

In addition, the force has boosted its operational capacity through increased investment in force multipliers.

"There has been an upward acquisition of CCTV systems, canine units, forensic tools, better equipment, and other IT-related solutions," he said.

Police also credited intelligence-led operations for the improved performance.

"Over the past year, we have sustainably executed intelligence-led operations and investigations, which has facilitated more proactive policing," the official said.

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Authorities say the combined effect of these measures has contributed to the decline in crime, while efforts to expand coverage and strengthen systems remain ongoing.