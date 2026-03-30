Namibia: Councillor Calls for End to Teenage Pregnancy

Teenage pregnancy remains a concern mostly among people living in informal settlements, says Tobias Hainyeko constituency regional councillor Christopher Likuwa.

Likuwa said this during a community and pupil engagement event aimed at creating awareness about various chronic diseases and teenage pregnancies in Windhoek on Saturday.

"The way the houses are structured at informal settlements, there is no boundary walls or gates to keep the youth and children at home all the time, which is challenging.

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"I call on parents not to give up their children and to continuously support and advise them", he said.

Likuwa also commended the crucial role of life skills teachers at schools, saying they remain a great support system for pupils.

The community outreach is further aimed at providing support and referral services, reminding residents that help is available.

Ministry of Health and Social Services social worker Zeba Mafuta says one should be able to recognise signs of mental health struggles, such as seeing or hearing things that are not there, destructive behaviour, lack of concentration, lack of sleep or too much sleep, excessive fear or worry, and extreme mood changes.

"When your state of well-being is affected, you are not actively involved in normal daily life. Talk to someone you trust, do not keep things to yourself, and seek professional help," she says.

Mafuta also advises people to avoid alcohol and harmful substances which can make matters worse affecting one's mental health.