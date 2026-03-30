Uganda: Fugitive Kiboga Prison Shooting Suspect Returned, Placed Under Tight Guard

Police in the West Nile Region have confirmed that Warder Moses Anguyo, the prime suspect in last month's fatal shooting at Kiboga Government Prison, has been transferred to Kiboga District under tight security for further management.

The suspect, also identified as PC Anguyo, is accused of fatally shooting four people, including the second-in-command at Kiboga Government Prison, in an incident that shocked the nation.

Security agencies had earlier arrested Anguyo in Aru Town in the Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing an end to a weeks-long manhunt that had extended beyond Uganda's borders.

According to West Nile Regional Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia, the suspect was apprehended through a joint operation involving police and prisons officers from Arua District, working alongside counterparts from headquarters.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Angucia revealed that three individuals--including two of the suspect's brothers and his girlfriend--were earlier arrested and provided crucial information that led to his capture.

"He was in the custody of authorities at Aru Territorial Headquarters in Ituri Province, DR Congo, before arrangements were made for his transfer back to Uganda," she said, noting that he is now under tight security as he faces further management in Kiboga.

The arrest followed an earlier directive by the Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Service, Johnson Byabashaija, who announced a Shs10 million bounty for information leading to the suspect's capture.

A few weeks ago, Prisons spokesperson Senior Commissioner Frank Baine Mayanja said the reward was intended to encourage public cooperation in tracking down the fugitive officer, who had been on the run since the February incident.

The shooting occurred at around 10:00 a.m. at Kiboga Government Prison, leaving four people dead, including Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, the Deputy Officer in Charge; Principal Officer I Akishuri Bright; and Sarah Ayebare, the wife of the Officer-in-Charge.

Authorities say Anguyo allegedly turned his firearm on his supervisors before fleeing, triggering a nationwide manhunt and heightened security alerts.

Security agencies say investigations into the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are ongoing.