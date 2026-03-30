South Africa: Majodina to Release Green Drop Report

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina will on Tuesday release the Green Drop Report, alongside progress reports on the Blue Drop and No Drop programmes, providing a comprehensive update on South Africa's drinking water quality, service provision, and wastewater management.

The Green, Blue and No Drop Certification programmes are regulatory mechanisms of the Department of Water and Sanitation, as the water sector regulator in terms of both the National Water Act and Water Services Act.

The aim of this uniquely South African regulatory tool is to improve municipal drinking water quality, wastewater management, as well as water conservation and demand management.

The department explained that the Green Drop Report will provide an in-depth evaluation of wastewater management across municipalities, while the Blue Drop and No Drop progress reports will track improvements and ongoing challenges in drinking water quality and water use efficiency.

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"Together, these reports will deliver a clear, evidence-based snapshot of how municipalities are meeting their constitutional obligations to provide reliable water and sanitation services. They will also recognise high-performing Water Services Authorities, identify areas of concern, and outline targeted interventions to strengthen regulation and support struggling municipalities," the department said in a statement.

As the sector regulator under the National Water Act and the Water Services Act, the department said it has steadily strengthened its oversight through these programmes, with the introduction of the Blue Drop and Green Drop Reports in 2008 and later expanded with the No Drop programme in 2014.

"The release of these reports marks a critical moment for transparency, accountability and the ongoing effort to secure safe and sustainable water services for all South Africans," the department said.