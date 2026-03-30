South Africa: Thunderstorms Expected in Northern Kwazulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in several areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The service warned of localised damage to infrastructure and settlements, localised flooding of roads and bridges and possible minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

The thunderstorms may lead to large amounts of hail over an open area and lightening as well as flying debris.

The warning remains in place from 12 noon to around 11pm.

Affected areas include Estcourt, Indaka, Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dundee, Sobabili, Giants Castle, Mooi River and the Royal National Park.