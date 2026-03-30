South Africa: North West Police Make Progress in Fighting Crime

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Bojanala District continues to record successes, following recent coordinated crime-fighting operations int the North West.

Conducted between 22 and 29 March, in Rustenburg, Koster, Boitekong, Phokeng, Tlhabane, Dwarsberg and the Swartruggens policing areas, the operations resulted in multiple arrests for serious and priority crimes.

Three people were arrested for murder, another for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault (grievous bodily harm), while another was arrested for bribery. Thirteen others were arrested for sexual offences.

Police also recorded arrests for drug-related crimes (12), drunken driving (10), liquor-related offences (15), contravention of the Immigration Act (19), public drinking (28), public indecency (3), theft-related crimes (11) and trespassing (2) among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In addition, roadblock operations contributed to the overall success, with 371 vehicles stopped, three vehicles impounded and traffic fines to the value of R36 850 issued.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the North West Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, commended the members for their dedication and commitment in removing criminals and enforcing the law.

"SAPS remains committed to intensifying operations to ensure safer communities across the province," said the SAPS.

The public is encouraged to report crime via the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.