South Africa: SA Women Arrested for Possession of Drugs

30 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS), working closely with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), has arrested five South African female drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport with drugs worth more than R5 million concealed on their bodies.

According to the police, a preliminary report suggests that the suspects were en route to China via Dubai. They were arrested on Saturday.

"A search led to the discovery of drugs concealed inside their sneakers, underwear and private parts," the police said in a statement.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Tuesday on charges related to drug trafficking.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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