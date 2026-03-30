Zimbabwe: Three Crushed to Death After Haulage Truck Veers Off the Road

30 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THREE people seated on the roadside were crushed to death after a haulage trucker lost control of his vehicle along the Norton-Murombedzi road Saturday night.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 54 km peg along the Norton-Murombedzi Road on March 28, 2026 at approximately 1930 hours.

"A motorist who was driving a Tata truck towards Murombedzi lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road to the left, striking four people who were seated by the roadside," said Nyathi.

"Two of the victims died on the spot, while the third one succumbed to injuries upon admission at Father O'Hea Hospital in Kutama. The fourth victim and the truck driver are currently admitted at the same institution."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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