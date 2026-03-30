Namibia: National Research Excellence Awards Return As Namibia Urged to Boost Science Systems

The National Research Excellence Awards returned on Saturday after a lengthy hiatus, bringing together Namibia's scientific community to honour researchers, innovators and emerging scholars across various disciplines.

Speaking at the ceremony, visiting South African scientist Bavesh Kana called on Namibia to strengthen its research systems to match the country's scientific potential.

Kana said Namibia's political stability, expanding research capacity and strong institutions place it in a favourable position to build a world-class research ecosystem. He stressed, however, the need for sustained funding, functional infrastructure and supportive policy frameworks.

"Scientific brilliance without a system is potential without consequence. The challenge now is whether systems and investments will rise to meet that talent," he said.

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Kana added that African researchers often succeed despite structural constraints, but require stronger support systems.

Deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti praised Namibian researchers for their resilience and creativity, describing the research journey as a solitary path that remains critical to national development.

"Research does not happen by chance. It is supported by deliberate policy choices, sustained by investment and strengthened by institutions that provide direction, coordination and oversight," Ballotti said.

This year's awards recognised a diverse group of recipients, with the best student researcher award for master's and PhD studies going to Lydia Eloff and Immanuel Shipanga as best woman and man researchers, respectively, while the early career researcher award was presented to Aibertina Shatri.

The mid-career researcher of the year awards were won by professor Asa Romeo Asa as best man and Rosewitha Mahalie as best woman.

In science communication, the Namibia Scientific Society was recognised as best institution, while Floyd Tjuka received the award for best individual communicator.

Professor Davis Mumbengegwi received the research for policy influence award, while professor Emmanuel Nepolo won the innovation and technology development award for best individual and the Namibia University of Science and Technology was recognised as best institution in the same category.

The senior researcher of the year award went to professor Dipti Sahu, while the lifetime achievement in research award was presented to professor Laura-Lee Mark.