Namibia: Gobabis Double Killer Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

A Gobabis resident convicted on two charges of murder, two counts of rape and five other charges has been sentenced to life imprisonment at the end of his trial.

Acting judge Makapa Simasiku sentenced double killer John Mutirua (24) in the Windhoek High Court on Monday.

Mutirua was found guilty on nine charges in November last year.

Simasiku convicted him of raping a nine-year-old girl in the Epako area of Gobabis on 23 September 2018. The girl was raped twice.

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Mutirua was also found guilty of murdering a 19-year-old man, Meno Tjizera, by stabbing him with a knife at Gobabis during the night of 30 to 31 October 2020.

Mutirua stabbed another man during the same night, and was found guilty of attempted murder in connection with that incident.

The second murder he was convicted of was committed at Gobabis on 16 July 2023, when Mutirua killed Albertus Maasdorp (37) by stabbing him with a knife after accusing Maasdorp of stealing blankets from him.

Mutirua also stabbed another man on 16 July 2023, and was found guilty of attempted murder in connection with that incident.

Simasiku sentenced him to life imprisonment on each of the murder charges, and ordered that the two sentences should be served concurrently.

Mutirua was also sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment on each of the two counts of rape and to an eight-year prison term on a charge of attempted rape. Simasiku ordered that the two sentences on the rape charges and the sentence on the count of attempted rape should also be served concurrently.

Read more in the next edition of The Namibian.