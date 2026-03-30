Namibia: Former Otavi HR Officer Granted N$10 000 Bail Over Self-Promotion Scheme

A former human resources (HR) officer at the Otavi Town Council has been granted bail of N$10 000 after being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

It is alleged that Ernst Gaoab attempted to promote himself to a non-existent position of HR manager.

According to the ACC, Gaoab, who had been acting in the chief executive position, is accused of abusing power for personal gain.

He was arrested on 23 March and charged under Section 43(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, which relates to corruptly using a position for gratification.

The matter has been postponed to 12 May at the Otjiwarongo Regional Court.

The ACC says it remains committed to promoting integrity, transparency and accountability, nothing that corruption will not be tolerated and offenders will be held accountable.