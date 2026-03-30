South Africa: KZN News Bites - General Mkhwanazi Says He Planned to Retire

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi said he told his family that he would serve only one term and was planning to go on holiday from the first of April. He made the revelations during the announcement of his second-term contract by National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to KZN Premier Thami Ntuli on Sunday afternoon. "Thank you National Commissioner for the trust. It was not an easy decision for me because I had agreed with my family that I will only serve one term. The plan was to go on a holiday from 1 April but when the National Commissioner emphasised the importance of service to the people of South Africa, especially residents of KwaZulu-Natal, I reconsidered and made myself available to be of service to the nation. To my fellow colleagues, I am expecting nothing less than full cooperation and support. The goals remain the same: to reduce crime, to attain a clean audit and ensure that our clients are satisfied with our service to them," said Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.

Eshowe: The KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, sitting in Durban, has sentenced 36-year-old Scelo Dambayi Sikhakhane to three life terms of imprisonment and an additional 80 years in prison following his conviction on three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and charges of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. The offences were committed in April 2023 in the Emtimlombo area outside Eshowe. The deceased and the complainants in the attempted murder charges were members of the same family. The accused, who lived in the same area, was known to one of the deceased. On 12 April 2023, Sikhakhane and his accomplice, Thuthukani Mthethwa, went to the family's homestead intending to demand a firearm from one of the victims. Anticipating resistance, they armed themselves. Upon arrival, they took the victim into a bedroom and demanded the firearm. When he failed to comply, they fatally shot him. The accused and his accomplice then moved through the homestead, shooting other family members. Two additional victims, a 14-year-old boy and an adult female, were killed. Three adult female family members sustained gunshot wounds and survived the attack.

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uMhlanga: About 67 motorists were arrested for drunk driving in uMhlanga and Durban North over the weekend. Transport Minister Siboniso Duma reveals conditions of motorists arrested including a Polo driver who insisted that he was waiting for a robot to turn green when there were no robots in the intersection. "We are overwhelmed by the positive feedback from the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the whole country. Having followed the live streaming of the live NenzaniLaEzweni operations last night, they are supporting RTI for removing over-intoxicated motorists," said Duma. A lady in red cried uncontrollably and pleaded her innocence. She insisted that she only drank tea and was coming from the gym. She refused to be associated with alcohol and said she preferred the gym to build her strength and herbal tea to sustain her good mental well-being. A motorist was so terrified when asked NenzaniLaEzweni to the extent of urinating himself. He subsequently offered a bribe of between R500 and R1,200 live on Facebook. A Polo driver was arrested at the intersection with a stop sign only, not robots. But when RTI asked the driver why it took him so long to proceed, he responded: "We are waiting for the robot to turn green." The driver and his friend were both too drunk and showed a condition known as alcohol-induced visual hallucination. This happens when someone is seeing things that are not there.