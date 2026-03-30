South Africa: How South Africans Are Using High-Tech to Rewrite the Rules of Wildlife Conservation

29 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Carnie

South Africans are playing a pioneering role in harnessing drones, artificial intelligence and other digital tech tools to reshape wildlife conservation management -- and to reduce conflict between people and wildlife

Whether it's tracking down rhino poachers at night, pinpointing the nests of endangered vultures or shepherding crop-raiding elephants away from farmers' fields, South Africans are taking full advantage of advanced AI technology, drones and thermal imaging in conservation management projects across Africa.

Last year, South Africa-born conservationist and safari company owner Carel Verhoef deployed a small fleet of drones and ranger pilots to move a herd of 150 elephants -- at night, for 70km -- near the border between Tanzania and Kenya. He has also used drones to "buzz" predatory lions away from Maasai cattle bomas.

Closer to home, Johannesburg-based entrepreneur Willem Kellermann and his team of tech fundis at the Chisl/Veriphy AI group recently completed a major drone-based wildlife census covering more than 100,000 hectares in several private game reserves near Kruger National Park.

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During the Project Gaia wildlife census in the Sabi Sands, Timbavati, Kwandwe and Karongwe reserves, Kellermann's team captured nearly three million high-resolution images (at a rate of five every 0.7 seconds), after which they used machine-learning technology and a battery of Nvidia graphics processing units to identify and map the precise location of more than 50 wildlife species.

In the Hluhluwe/iMfolozi Park rhino-killing hotspot...

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