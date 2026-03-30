South Africa: Future of Actionsa and Its Changing Political Identity

As ActionSA prepares for local elections, its stance on immigration and controversial alliances with the ANC could reshape its political future amid growing scrutiny.

Despite the current focus on the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) ahead of the local elections, ActionSA believes it too can play a big role. But with its participation in marches against illegal immigrants, its support for a mayoral candidate facing criminal charges and its role in Tshwane, its political identity may be changing.

When Herman Mashaba launched ActionSA it seemed obvious the party was more likely to work with the DA than anyone else.

Both he and the party's other most visible leader, Micheal Beaumont, were from that party. So were several other leaders who eventually joined them. And the party's membership profile, of a diverse but largely middle-class party, seemed more similar to the DA's than the ANC's. Or certainly the ANC just after the leadership of Jacob Zuma.

However, over time, the two parties have drifted apart. The current animus between Mashaba and the DA, and in particular against Helen Zille, seems almost personal.

ActionSA on illegal immigrants

Meanwhile, ActionSA seems to be moving away from what could be called a "DA constituency". Last week Mashaba joined the March and March movement during a protest in Durban. This group has held regular...