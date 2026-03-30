Uganda: Rotary Club of Kitante Trains Over 200 Girls, Women in Making Reusable Sanitary Pads in Kayunga

More than 200 schoolgirls, community women, and teachers in Kayunga District have been equipped with skills to make reusable sanitary pads in an initiative aimed at addressing period poverty and improving school attendance among girls.

The training, held at Kayunga Girls School, was convened by the Rotary Club of Kitante in partnership with Muhimbo Care Foundation and Precious Kids Foundation, with funding from Chandler Horizon Rotary Club in the United States.

Participants included students and staff from institutions such as Lion of Judah High School, Bemco Nakwero, Bugerere High School, and Connect Africa Vocational Institute, among others.

Sessions focused on menstrual health education, breaking stigma around menstruation, and practical training in producing reusable sanitary pads. Boys were also included to foster awareness and support.

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Maximilia Byenkya, President of Rotary Club of Kitante, emphasized the project's goal of keeping girls in school while providing economic opportunities.

"Reusable pads can be washed and reused for up to two years, ensuring girls do not miss school. Women can also make and sell them for income," she said.

She further urged government to make menstrual products more affordable and support local production.

Rebecca Epidu Nsubuga, Program Director at Precious Kids Foundation, highlighted the dual benefit of the initiative--improving hygiene while creating income opportunities for families. Komuhimbo Mugisa, founder of Muhimbo Care Foundation, linked lack of menstrual products to school dropout, early pregnancies, and early marriages.

David Birungi and Juma Bukoma Moya of Rotary Club and Rotaract Club of Kitante underscored the importance of involving boys and breaking societal stigma, noting that menstrual health is a community-wide concern.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts by civil society and community organizations to ensure no girl is left behind due to period poverty and to empower women with practical skills for both health and income generation.