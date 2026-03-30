Uganda: Farmers Urged to Adopt Research-Driven Technologies At Northern Uganda Agricultural Show

Farmers in Northern Uganda have been urged to embrace research-driven agricultural technologies as a pathway to increased productivity and improved household incomes.

According to Frank Mugabi, Head of Communications at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), adopting proven technologies enables farmers to reduce risks, lower production costs, and improve both output and quality.

"When farmers adopt research-driven technologies, they move from guesswork to precision thereby producing more, losing less, and earning better from every acre they cultivate," Mugabi said.

He made the remarks while addressing the media at the Northern Uganda Agricultural Show currently underway at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City.

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The show, which opened on March 26 and runs until March 30, 2026, has brought together farmers, researchers, agribusiness players, and development partners in a joint effort to advance agricultural transformation in the region.

NARO is a key participant at the exhibition, with its institutes including the National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI), the National Coffee Resources Research Institute (NaCORI), and the Ngetta and Abi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institutes showcasing a range of innovations tailored to Northern Uganda's farming systems.

At the NARO exhibition booth, visitors are engaging with technologies in bee products, improved pasture systems, resilient seed systems, shea nut value addition, agro-processing, and coffee production suited to the region.

Beyond exhibitions, NARO scientists are conducting practical training sessions aimed at equipping farmers and agripreneurs with hands-on skills to adopt and benefit from these innovations, ensuring that research outputs translate into real impact at farm level.

Shea nut value addition has emerged as a key highlight at the show, reflecting its economic significance in Northern Uganda, where the shea tree is widely abundant.

Researchers are demonstrating improved processing techniques to enhance product quality and market value, opening up new income opportunities, particularly for women and youth.

Coffee is also taking center stage, underscoring its growing role as a leading income earner for Ugandan farmers.

Once largely associated with Central and Western regions, coffee is now being promoted in Northern Uganda as a viable commercial enterprise.

Through NaCORI, NARO is showcasing improved varieties and climate-suitable agronomic practices, while training farmers on crop establishment, pest and disease control, and post-harvest management.

Mugabi emphasized the need for farmers to actively engage with research institutions closest to them.

"We call upon farmers across Northern Uganda to take full advantage of platforms like this to learn, adopt, and apply proven technologies. Research is a launchpad for agricultural transformation, but farmers have to embrace these innovations and turn them into productive enterprises that improve livelihoods," he said.

He also underscored the importance of value addition as a driver of higher incomes, noting that NARO has developed a wide range of prototype value-added products from various agricultural commodities that farmers can replicate.

He said value addition not only increases earnings but also reduces post-harvest losses.

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Using shea nut as an example, Mugabi highlighted its strong global demand due to its skincare properties but warned that the tree is increasingly under threat from indiscriminate cutting.

"Every time you cut down a shea nut tree, you cut down potential income," he said, adding that research is ongoing at Ngetta ZARDI in Lira City to reduce the time it takes for shea trees to mature and begin yielding.

He described the shea tree as a valuable resource that must be protected, noting that farmers can access more information at NARO exhibition stalls during the show.

Mugabi also commended the organisers of the agricultural show for promoting research, innovation, and farmer engagement as key drivers of food security, climate resilience, and sustainable agricultural development in the region.