Afreximbank Concludes New U.S.$2-Billion Three-Year Dual Tranche Syndicated Term Loan Facility, Heralding Increased Investor Confidence in the Bank

30 March 2026
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African Export-Import Bank (Cairo)

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has successfully concluded a new three-year Dual Tranche Syndicated Term Loan Facility totaling US$2 billion equivalent (raising US$1.73 billion and €228 million in US$ Facility A and EUR Facility B respectively).

Proceeds from the facility, concluded on 9 March 2026, will be used by Afreximbank to refinance existing facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Initially launched at US$1.5 billion equivalent, the Facility was met with strong investor demand, achieving a substantial oversubscription with total commitments of US$2.36 billion equivalent. Lenders were, however, scaled back to the final hold of US$2 billion equivalent.

Commenting on the transaction, Chandi Mwenebungu, Afreximbank's Managing Director, Treasury and Markets, and Group Treasurer, said:

"This transaction is the largest ever syndicated facility borrowing by Afreximbank. It is a clear demonstration of the global investors' confidence in the Bank's credit story. This, clearly, affirms the Bank's robust and undisputed access to international markets."

The transaction comprised 31 geographically diverse lenders from across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Mashreqbank PSC, MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators, Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the Facility. Standard Chartered Bank also acted as the Documentation Agent and as the Facility Agent.

Read the original article on Afreximbank.

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